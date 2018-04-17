 Britain’s famed Queen Elizabeth 2 ship is now a floating hotel in Dubai | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Britain’s famed Queen Elizabeth 2 ship is now a floating hotel in Dubai

The cruise ship had her last voyage nearly a decade ago and currently floats in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

world Updated: Apr 17, 2018 19:08 IST
The ship was restored at a cost of over $100 million.
The ship was restored at a cost of over $100 million.(AP)

Britain’s famed Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise ship will finally open as a floating luxury hotel moored off Dubai nearly a decade after her last ocean voyage.

A financial meltdown in Dubai followed by years of slow growth nearly sank the project, but authorities in the Gulf emirate, a former British protectorate, ultimately decided to restore the ship down to replicating her 1960s carpeting at a cost of over $100 million.

A duplex room is ready to receive guests aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2. (AP)

Three years ago, the Dubai government’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corp. took over the project. It marks the first foray into hotels for the corporation. The ship has been hooked up to Dubai’s power grid, though she still floats in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

tags

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature