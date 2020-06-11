e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / British Airways to put artworks on sale in Covid-19 cash crunch

British Airways to put artworks on sale in Covid-19 cash crunch

The airline has said it is taking steps now to reduce up to 28% of staff numbers to protect as many jobs as it can in the long term.

world Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:59 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
British Airways has come under fire from British politicians for plans to cut 12,000 jobs
British Airways has come under fire from British politicians for plans to cut 12,000 jobs(REUTERS)
         

British Airways will sell at least 10 works of art from its extensive collection, a source said, to try to raise millions of pounds to boost its cash reserves as it struggles through the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline has come under fire from British politicians for plans to cut 12,000 jobs. But with planes grounded and no revenue, it says the job losses are necessary because travel demand is set to shrink in coming years.

The BA collection includes works by Damien Hirst, Peter Doig and Bridget Riley, and selling off some of the works, which usually hang in executive lounges at airports, was an idea from a BA staff member, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

At least one work has been valued at more than 1 million pounds ($1.27 million), the source added.

BA boss Alex Cruz said last week that with its parent company IAG burning through 178 million pounds ($223 million) a week, he could not guarantee BA’s survival and urged unions to engage over the job cuts.

The airline has said it is taking steps now to reduce up to 28% of staff numbers to protect as many jobs as it can in the long term.

tags
top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Palghar lynching case: SC notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Palghar lynching case: SC notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In