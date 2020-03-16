e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / British Labour MP Virendra Sharma in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak

British Labour MP Virendra Sharma in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak

Urging constituents to contact the NHS if feeling unwell, Sharma asked them to see as few people at possible, and thanked “all the amazing staff in our NHS, and other public services, working so hard to keep us safe and healthy at such a difficult time.”

world Updated: Mar 16, 2020 15:52 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Virendra Sharma, 72, said he is self-isolating for seven days on the advice of the National Health Service
Virendra Sharma, 72, said he is self-isolating for seven days on the advice of the National Health Service
         

Senior British Labour MP Virendra Sharma on Monday announced that he has gone into self-isolation after having some symptoms of coronavirus, but no confirmation, making him the latest MP to be affected by the virus.

Sharma, 72, said he is self-isolating for seven days on the advice of the National Health Service (NHS).

Hailing from Jalandhar district in Punjab, he said: “While in isolation I am still working for the people of Ealing Southall, but I’m particularly disappointed I won’t be able to speak in the budget debate this week”.

“The important work of holding the government to account is still going on and I am working by email and phone in the best interests of all my constituents. My office will not be open, but you can still contact me and my team by phone”, Sharma added.

Urging constituents to contact the NHS if feeling unwell, Sharma asked them to see as few people at possible, and thanked “all the amazing staff in our NHS, and other public services, working so hard to keep us safe and healthy at such a difficult time.”

Parliament has not been suspended but several ministers and MPs have been working from home as a precaution. Health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for the virus and has since been recovering at home.

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news