British Labour MP Virendra Sharma in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 15:52 IST

Senior British Labour MP Virendra Sharma on Monday announced that he has gone into self-isolation after having some symptoms of coronavirus, but no confirmation, making him the latest MP to be affected by the virus.

Sharma, 72, said he is self-isolating for seven days on the advice of the National Health Service (NHS).

Hailing from Jalandhar district in Punjab, he said: “While in isolation I am still working for the people of Ealing Southall, but I’m particularly disappointed I won’t be able to speak in the budget debate this week”.

“The important work of holding the government to account is still going on and I am working by email and phone in the best interests of all my constituents. My office will not be open, but you can still contact me and my team by phone”, Sharma added.

Urging constituents to contact the NHS if feeling unwell, Sharma asked them to see as few people at possible, and thanked “all the amazing staff in our NHS, and other public services, working so hard to keep us safe and healthy at such a difficult time.”

Parliament has not been suspended but several ministers and MPs have been working from home as a precaution. Health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for the virus and has since been recovering at home.