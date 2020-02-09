e-paper
British man staying in Spain is nation’s second coronavirus patient

The patient is one of four members of a British family taken into observation in Mallorca on Friday after coming into contact with someone in France who was subsequently diagnosed with the virus.

world Updated: Feb 09, 2020 16:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Madrid
Doctors look at a screen that shows the ward where patients who are infected with the coronavirus are treated at a hospital in Hunan Province. A British citizen living in Mallorca, Spain, has been affected by coronavirus making it Spain’s second case.
Doctors look at a screen that shows the ward where patients who are infected with the coronavirus are treated at a hospital in Hunan Province. A British citizen living in Mallorca, Spain, has been affected by coronavirus making it Spain's second case. (REUTERS)
         

A British man has tested positive for coronavirus in Mallorca, the second case of the fast-spreading new virus to be confirmed in Spain, the Spanish National Centre for Microbiology said on Sunday.

The patient is one of four members of a British family taken into observation in Mallorca on Friday after coming into contact with someone in France who was subsequently diagnosed with the virus. The test results for the man’s wife and two daughters had come back negative, a hospital spokesman told Reuters.

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 800 on Sunday. There have been more than 37,000 confirmed cases in China, according to official data, while the virus has spread to at least 27 other countries and regions, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people.

