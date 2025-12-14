Brown University shooting: Governor Street reports emerge; shelter-in-place remains enforced; first details

Update: Brown University has now clarified that reports of the shooting near Governor Street were unfounded. “The earlier report of a secondary shooting incident near Governor Street is unfounded. However, it remains critical to continue to shelter in place due to the original situation. Stay tuned for further safety information.” No suspect is in custody for now after the shooting at Brown University.(Facebook/Brown University)

They had earlier claimed shots were fired near Governor Street after the shooting incident at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on December 13.

Law enforcement officials had initially said they had one suspect in custody but this statement was changed. Brown University in an earlier alert noted: “Continue to shelter in place. Remain away from Barus & Holley area. Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s). Brown coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site. Emergency medical on scene. Stay tuned for further safety information.”

At least two people are killed and many injured in the shooting that took place on the eve of the Sandy Hook massacre anniversary, as per Associated Press.

Kevin Steele, a news personality, on Facebook claimed that initial reports indicated there were six casualties and up to 20 injured, but authorities have not disclosed official numbers yet. They have also not commented on the severity of the injuries. Steele also reported on the shooting at Governor Street, adding “MORE SHOTS are now being fired in Providence Rhode Island near where a mass casualty shooting occurred within the hour. NOT linked with law enforcement. Brown Univ. The new gunfire is near Governor Street in Providence. The gunman is still at-large.”

A suspect in a mask was reportedly seen fleeing the scene before cops arrived.

Reactions to Brown University shooting

Governor Dan McKee reacted to the shooting report and said “We are actively monitoring the shooting at Brown University. Our teams at Rhode Island State Police and Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency are working closely with local law enforcement. Please stay clear of the area and monitor official channels for updates. Praying for our community.”

Several others also reacted to the news of the shooting at Brown University. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” one person said on Facebook.