Home / World News / Burj Khalifa honours Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Burj Khalifa honours Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence on account of the non-violent strategy adopted by Gandhi to help India secure independence from the British colonial rule in 1947.

world Updated: Oct 03, 2020 00:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Dubai
Burj Khalifa illuminated to celebrate birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.
Burj Khalifa illuminated to celebrate birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. (Twitter/Burj Khalifa)
         

The UAE’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa on Friday lit up with a colourful LED show in the honour of Mahatma Gandhi’s journey, celebrating his 151st birth anniversary.

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world”- Immortal words spoken by #MahatmaGandhi, the father of the entire nation of India. #BurjKhalifa lights up with an LED show to honour his journey and to celebrate his 151st birthday,” the official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa said in a tweet. 

Earlier, the Indian Consulate in Dubai presented its finale event from The Address Downtown, from the backdrop of iconic Burj Khalifa on the occasion of culmination of the celebrations of 150th years of Gandhi’s birth.

The Indian mission said in a tweet that the programme started with Gandhiji’s popular bhajan ‘Vaishnava Jana”.



The consulate officials are also holding a cleanliness drive in the premises of the mission. With the support from the Indian community, 151 trees will be planted on different sites to mark the occasion.

On the 149th birthday of Gandhi in 2018, a special LED show on Burj Khalifa marked the commencement of the two-year line up of programmes of 150 years of Gandhian ideologies in the UAE.

The special LED show was jointly organised by the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, Indian Consulate in Dubai and Emaar Properties. Images of Gandhi and the Indian flag were beamed on the world’s largest LED-illuminated façade on the same day in 2019. PTI RUP CPS

