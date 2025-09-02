Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
Burkina Faso in Africa bans homosexuality with prison terms, fines for offenders

PTI
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 08:40 pm IST

The new family code in Burkina Faso, effective immediately, criminalizes same-sex relationships amid criticism of human rights violations.

Burkina Faso's parliament has passed a law banning homosexuality with offenders facing two to five years in prison, the state broadcaster reported late Monday.

The new law goes into effect immediately with individuals in same-sex relationships risking prison sentences as well as fines, Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala said.(AFP file photo)
The amended family code was approved by the parliament on Monday in an unanimous vote that puts the code into effect more than a year after it was approved by the military government of Capt. Ibrahim Traore.

Burkina Faso joins the list of more than half of Africa's 54 countries that have laws banning homosexuality with the penalties ranging from several years in prison to the death penalty. The laws, though criticised abroad, enjoy popularity in the countries where locals and officials have criticised homosexuality as behaviour imported from abroad and not a sexual orientation.

The new law goes into effect immediately with individuals in same-sex relationships risking prison sentences as well as fines, Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala said during a briefing broadcast by the state TV. He described homosexual acts as “bizarre behaviour.”

Officials touted the new law as a recognition of “marriage and family values” in Burkina Faso.

“You will go before the judge,” the justice minister said, addressing offenders.

Burkina Faso has been run by the military following a coup in 2022 that the soldiers said was to stabilise the country amid a worsening security crisis and provide better governance.

Rights group, however, accuse the junta of clamping down on human rights with the rampant arrest and military conscription of critics.

Since coming to power in September 2022 after Burkina Faso's second coup that year, the junta leader Traore has also positioned himself as a pan-African leader with rhetoric of independence from the West — a message that often resonates with Africa's young population.


