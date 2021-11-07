Home / World News / Cab drivers in Nangarhar now allowed to only transport Taliban gunmen: Report
In a statement released by Nangarhar's provincial office, the Taliban asked the drivers around the province to give them hand in ensuring the security of the province and acknowledged them to prevent transporting other gunmen, reported Khaam Press.
A Taliban fighter searches a car at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 04:51 PM IST
ANI | , Nangarhar

The statement has further asked the people of the province to inform the authorities upon seeing any suspected gunmen in the taxies, according to the news agency.

The statement is believed to aim at the ISIS-K terrorists who are reportedly more active in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan, however, it did not name any specific group.

It also came at a time when the number of killings has risen which led to the rise in tensions among the locals.

