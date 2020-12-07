e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / California becomes biggest US state to launch virus contact-tracing app

California becomes biggest US state to launch virus contact-tracing app

Beginning on Thursday, people in California can activate the exposure notifications tool from the settings menu on iPhones or by downloading the CA Notify App in the Google Play store on Android devices.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:07 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Oakland
At least 6 million people in the United States have tried the system in recent months across the 21 states and two territories that made apps available before California. Colorado and New York are among other states with apps.
At least 6 million people in the United States have tried the system in recent months across the 21 states and two territories that made apps available before California. Colorado and New York are among other states with apps.(Reuters)
         

California on Monday announced an app to help people track their exposure to the coronavirus, becoming the biggest US state to take advantage of new technology from smartphone software makers Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Beginning on Thursday, people in California can activate the exposure notifications tool from the settings menu on iPhones or by downloading the CA Notify App in the Google Play store on Android devices.

The apps enable Bluetooth signals between devices to determine when they are in close proximity, and the apps then anonymously alert users when a recent contact later tests positive. At least 6 million people in the United States have tried the system in recent months across the 21 states and two territories that made apps available before California. Colorado and New York are among other states with apps.

Public health experts say adoption has lagged because of technical shortcomings in the earliest apps, privacy concerns and dismissive attitudes toward taking precautions to avoid the virus. But California officials hope the app will be adopted quickly in a state that is home to many tech workers.

The state’s two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket went under stay-at-home orders in the last couple of days as the pandemic strains hospitals in the most populous US state.

CA Notify had been tested on state university campuses since September. The University of California San Diego will continue to oversee the system and staff a user support phone hotline.

tags
top news
Farmers say they will block roads, seek support
Farmers say they will block roads, seek support
Delhi enveloped in season’s first fog, visibility affected
Delhi enveloped in season’s first fog, visibility affected
Covid-19 vaccine: The next steps in the United States
Covid-19 vaccine: The next steps in the United States
Fruit and vegetable supplies in Delhi may be hit due to Bharat Bandh
Fruit and vegetable supplies in Delhi may be hit due to Bharat Bandh
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat bandh: Major impact likely to be felt in Punjab
Bharat bandh: Major impact likely to be felt in Punjab
’The people have spoken’: Judges reject two more US election challenges
’The people have spoken’: Judges reject two more US election challenges
Covid update: Bharat Biotech, SII seek India approval; Delhi’s record dip
Covid update: Bharat Biotech, SII seek India approval; Delhi’s record dip
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In