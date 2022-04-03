California: Sacramento shooting leaves multiple victims, say police
Sacramento Police in California said multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city's downtown on Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known. The shooting happened in the area of 10th and J Streets, CNN quoted Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton as saying.
A video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. The video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.
The police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”
According to initial reports, at least 13 people were shot. Victims were found at multiple locations, possibly after fleeing the initial scene. The status of the suspect is unknown.
The incident comes after hours a man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia mall on Saturday evening.
Norfolk police were called to MacArthur Center around 6.25 pm, the department said in a news release. The women, who were shot in their ankles, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening. Police Chief Larry Boone told news outlets that the shooting was prompted by an argument over money, and that he believed the male victim and the suspect were related. Boone said he didn't know if the two women had any relationship to the shooter or the man who was killed.
The shooting happened on the same day as the funeral for 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, who was one of two people killed less than two blocks from the shopping centre on March 19.
Sacked Pakistan Punjab governor slams PTI leadership: ‘Bribery has reached…’
Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the removal of Muhammad Sarwar as governor of Punjab and appointed PTI's former information secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema as his replacement under Article 101 of the Constitution, according to news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, ahead of the provincial assembly session, Sarwar was removed by the Pakistani government. Sarwar slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.
‘India hopeful of clinching early harvest trade deal with Canada’
India is hopeful of clinching an early harvest trade deal with Canada within a year, according to a top Indian diplomat in Canada. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, India's high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria expressed optimism that as a follow up of the announcement of negotiations towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement, the two sides “will discuss this on an accelerated basis and conclude the agreement within a year”.
Imran Khan to continue duties under Article 224, says minister; what it means
Imran Khan on Sunday survived a move by the opposition to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of Parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional. However, Khan's fate is not immediately clear, leading to fresh political and constitutional uncertainty in the country. In a tweet, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution, which is related to elections and by-elections.
Pak braces for elections after Prez dissolves assembly, Supreme Court moves in
Pakistan president Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the national assembly and the provincial assemblies on the advice of prime minister Imran Khan. This means that a caretaker government will be put in place in the next eight days and the elections are to be held within three months
Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency
Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka on Sunday marched in the capital, Colombo, protesting against the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency following demonstrations blaming the government for an economic crisis. The emergency declaration by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gives him wide powers to preserve public order, suppress mutiny, riot or civil disturbances or for the maintenance of essential supplies. He can also change or suspend any law except the constitution.
