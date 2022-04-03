California: Sacramento shooting leaves multiple victims, say police

Sacramento Police in California said multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city's downtown on Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known. The shooting happened in the area of 10th and J Streets, CNN quoted Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton as saying.

A video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. The video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

The police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

According to initial reports, at least 13 people were shot. Victims were found at multiple locations, possibly after fleeing the initial scene. The status of the suspect is unknown.

The incident comes after hours a man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia mall on Saturday evening.

Norfolk police were called to MacArthur Center around 6.25 pm, the department said in a news release. The women, who were shot in their ankles, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening. Police Chief Larry Boone told news outlets that the shooting was prompted by an argument over money, and that he believed the male victim and the suspect were related. Boone said he didn't know if the two women had any relationship to the shooter or the man who was killed.

The shooting happened on the same day as the funeral for 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, who was one of two people killed less than two blocks from the shopping centre on March 19.