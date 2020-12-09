Canada becomes second nation to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine

world

Canadian health authorities on Wednesday approved a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, and the inoculation programme could commence as early as next week.

“Thanks to advances in science and technology, and an unprecedented level of global cooperation, today, Canada reached a critical milestone in its fight against Covid-19 with the authorisation of the first Covid-19 vaccine,” Health Canada said in a statement. “Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in placeHealth Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will closely monitor the safety of the vaccine once it is on the market and will not hesitate to take action if any safety concerns are identified.”

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month.

Canada is now among the first nations in the world to have approved a vaccine, following similar approval in the United Kingdom this month.The approval paves the way for the Justin Trudeau government to begin inoculating Canadians against Covid-19, which has killed more that 12,800 people in the country so far.

Health Canada said it received Pfizer’s submission on October 9, and “after a thorough, independent review of the evidence”, determined that the “vaccine meets the Department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada.”

Canada is expected to receive 249,000 doses of the vaccine very soon and early recipients will include healthcare workers and residents of long term care homes, considered among the most vulnerable demographics.

Another four million doses are expected to be available by March next year, while Canada has nearly 20 million doses of this particular vaccine on order. The Pfizer vaccine has to be delivered in two doses and brings with it logistical challenges having to be stored at temperatures below -70 degree C.

The country has established 14 distribution centres where the vaccinations will take place in the beginning.

Health Canada said the vaccine is for use in people 16 years of age or older, but noted Pfizer-BioNTech are running further clinical trials on children of all age groups and that could change.

Canada recently amended the contract with Pfizer so that it would deliver up to 249,000 doses this month. That will mean about 124,500 of the highest risk Canadians will get vaccinated at first as two doses are required per person a few weeks apart.

Pfizer and BioNTech said it will supply a minimum of 20 million doses to Canada through 2021 and as many as 76 million.

Canada has contracts with six other vaccine makers as well.

The government has said 14 distribution centres will be located in large Canadian cities initially. There will be at least one in each province and two each in Canada’s four largest provinces.

“This is phenomenal news for all Canadians as we take the next step toward ending this pandemic. As soon as vaccines arrive on Ontario soil, we will be ready to deliver and administer them,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet.

