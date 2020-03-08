e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Canada declares coronavirus outbreak at long-term care home

Canada declares coronavirus outbreak at long-term care home

A total of six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia.

world Updated: Mar 08, 2020 05:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Vancouver
The Lynn Valley Care Centre, a seniors care home named as the site of a coronavirus outbreak by provincial health authorities, is seen in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Lynn Valley Care Centre, a seniors care home named as the site of a coronavirus outbreak by provincial health authorities, is seen in North Vancouver, British Columbia. (REUTERS)
         

Canadian officials have declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus at a long-term care home in North Vancouver after health officials said two elderly residents were diagnosed with the illness.

Dr Bonnie Henry, the British Columbia provincial health officer, said on Saturday the two new cases follow an earlier confirmation of COVID-19 in a care worker at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

The care home is now in an outbreak protocol, which restricts visitors and enhances health and safety measures.

“We know that the risk to elderly people having this disease is very concerning, particularly older people with underlying chronic illnesses,” Henry said.

She said a total of six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia.

“The last two cases really are the most concerning to us,” she told reporters, pausing at length at one point to wipe tears from her eyes.

“The message that I think is so important for British Columbians today is that you need to stay home if you’re sick,” Henry said. “We are in an extraordinary situation. We need everybody to be aware, to look after your children.” Henry categorized the two most recent cases as community transmission, distinct from imported cases when a traveler contracts the illness abroad before returning home.

At least 57 people in Canada have the virus. British Columbia said Friday that it had activated a pandemics co-ordination plan to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and was prepared to escalate the response if needed.

Canadian health officials are also asking people to avoid cruise ship travel after a cruise ship carrying 237 Canadians reported 21 confirmed cases of the new virus.

The Tim Hortons coffee-and-doughnut chain, meanwhile, said it was cancelling its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest.

The company said it is removing all of the contest’s paper cups over health concerns around staff handling items recently gripped and sipped by customers returning them for prizes. (AP) AD

tags
top news
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Nepal citizen, who worked in South Delhi, found hanging from tree near IIT
Nepal citizen, who worked in South Delhi, found hanging from tree near IIT
9 months on, Lok Sabha still to elect a deputy speaker
9 months on, Lok Sabha still to elect a deputy speaker
‘Lack of Aadhaar won’t affect voting rights,’ says Election Commissioner
‘Lack of Aadhaar won’t affect voting rights,’ says Election Commissioner
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news