Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Photo)
Canada PM Trudeau survives confidence vote as opposition party backs budget

On Monday, lawmakers from the New Democratic Party backed finance minister Chrystia Freeland’s plan to help the Canadian economy recover from its Covid-19 pandemic-induced losses. The vote in the House of Commons was 178 to 157 in favour of the government.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 06:26 AM IST

Justin Trudeau’s government survived a confidence vote, avoiding an election for now, as its first budget in two years passed in Canada’s legislature with the support of a left-leaning opposition party.

In a Monday evening vote, lawmakers from the New Democratic Party backed Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s plan to help the Canadian economy recover from its pandemic-induced losses. The vote in the House of Commons was 178 to 157 in favor.

In her first fiscal plan as finance chief, Freeland’s budget outlines almost C$500 billion ($403 billion) in spending with a return to small deficits by 2025. It also earmarks C$101 billion for new programs over a three-year period.

The centerpiece of the budget is C$30 billion over five years to establish a national childcare strategy, with the goal of offering daycare spaces at C$10 a day.

The budget’s approval means Canadians likely won’t be going to the polls this spring, though Trudeau may try to force an election at some point this year in a bid to regain the majority his Liberal Party lost in 2019. The prime minister has promised that all adult Canadians who want a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to get one by September.


