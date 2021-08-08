Canada relaxes norms for entry of US citizens, permanent residents

Canada is proceeding with its plan to drop restrictions for discretionary travel for American citizens and permanent residents starting on Monday despite a steep surge in Covid-19 cases in the United States.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has reiterated the easing of those border measures despite new daily cases in the US crossing 100,000 and Canada itself recording an increase from 250 two weeks earlier to 517 on Saturday .

The United States has also not reciprocated and restrictions remain as they were till at least August 21.

The Canadian announcement of relaxing norms for Americans came on July 19 and was described as “a first step” towards allowing non-essential travel into the country with easing for all international travellers who are fully vaccinated with a vaccine authorised by Health Canada, and completed their full series at least 14 days prior to entering Canada.

At that time, however, the Public Health Agency of Canada said, “Border measures also remain subject to change as the epidemiological situation evolves. As Canada looks to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from the U.S., the federal government will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated travel advice to Canadians.”

Cases in America have increased nearly tenfold since that statement.

Starting Monday, Canada is doing away with the requirement for air passengers to take an RT-PCR test on arrival in Canada and then quarantine at a government-mandated hotel till the result was available.

Canada still requires travellers, including those from the US, to provide a valid pre-arrival molecular test result. Children below 12 are exempted from quarantine as jabs for them are not approved in Canada or America.

Meanwhile, direct flights from India remain banned till August 22, though travellers can still come to the country via a third nation but provide the result of an RT-PCR test from the port of departure for their Canadian destination.

A release from the CBSA underscored that the US hasn’t placed similar relaxations for Canadians, as it said, “While Canada is moving forward with these measures, it’s important to note that the US is not opening its land border to Canadians for discretionary (non-essential) travel at this time.”