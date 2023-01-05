Canada sees record number of Permanent Residents in 2022

Canada welcomed a record high number of new immigrants to the country, reaching its target for permanent residencies processed in 2022, authorities announced on Tuesday.

A statement from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the country saw a record 431,645 immigrants, surpassing the previous record of 405,303 in 2021.

“This represents the largest number of people ever welcomed in a year, in Canadian history. Prior to setting a new record for admissions in 2021, the last time Canada welcomed such a large numbers of newcomers was in 1913,” the statement added.

It is likely, a large number of people granted Permanent Resident (PR) status in 2022 come from India, since it was the top source country in 2021, with 127,933, a quarter of the total, admitted.

“Today marks an important milestone for Canada, setting a new record for newcomers welcomed in a single year. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of our country and its people,” Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, said.

IRCC in 2022 processed approximately 5.2 million applications for permanent residence, temporary residence and citizenship, which was double the number of applications processed in 2021, the statement said.

In November last year, IRCC announced even more ambitious targets for future years, aiming to bring in 465,000 PRs in 2023; 485,000 in 2024; and 500,000 in 2025. These targets were envisaged in the 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan.

The Canadian economy is increasingly reliant on immigration which accounts for almost all of Canada’s labour force growth. Roughly 75% of Canada’s population growth comes from immigration, mostly with immigrants admitted in the economic category. By 2036, immigrants will represent up to 30% of Canada’s population, compared with 20.7% in 2011, according to IRCC.

“Newcomers play an essential role in filling labour shortages, bringing new perspectives and talents to our communities, and enriching our society as a whole,” Fraser said.

