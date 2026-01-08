Canadian police arrest alleged murderer of Indian student
Shivank Avasthi, a third-year student at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus, was found by police officers on December 23 around 3.30pm suffering a gunshot wound
Toronto: Toronto police have announced the arrest of the alleged murderer of a 20-year-old student from India, Shivank Avasthi.
Avasthi, a third-year student at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus, was found by police officers on December 23 around 3.30pm suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at scene. The incident occurred on a trail that was part of the university campus.
On Wednesday, police announced they have arrested and charged 28-year-old Babatunde Afuwape in connection with the murder. He has been charged with first degree murder.
Describing the killing as a “senseless act”, Toronto Police Detective Sergeant Stacey McCabe told media on Wednesday that the alleged killer was on parole for firearm offences. He was arrested on December 28 for parole violation.
“This was a deeply tragic case. Shivank was a third-year University of Toronto student from India. He was young, bright and had his whole life ahead of him,” McCabe said.
McCabe could not attribute a motive for the murder and believed it could have been a “random” act of violence.
“Based on our investigation, we do not believe the accused and the victim were known to each other,” she said, adding, “It is our belief that this was a planned and deliberate act by the accused, and we have not yet found a motive for why Shivank was targeted.”
She stressed there was concern within the university community over the murder and the arrest was being announced to help assuage them. She said police wanted to “reassure them that the person responsible is in our custody”.
“We believe that there may have been more people on the trail or on campus on December 23 that may have seen or interacted with the accused. If you saw this individual or had any interaction with him on December 23, we would like you to contact us,” she said.
After the murder, India’s consulate in Toronto expressed “deep anguish over the tragic death”. In a post on December 25, it said, “The consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities.”