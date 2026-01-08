Canadian police arrest alleged murderer of Indian student

Toronto: Toronto police have announced the arrest of the alleged murderer of a 20-year-old student from India, Shivank Avasthi. Babatune Afuwane, 28, who was charged with first degree murder by Canadian law enforcement on Wednesday. (Credit: Toronto Police)

Avasthi, a third-year student at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus, was found by police officers on December 23 around 3.30pm suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at scene. The incident occurred on a trail that was part of the university campus.

On Wednesday, police announced they have arrested and charged 28-year-old Babatunde Afuwape in connection with the murder. He has been charged with first degree murder.

Describing the killing as a “senseless act”, Toronto Police Detective Sergeant Stacey McCabe told media on Wednesday that the alleged killer was on parole for firearm offences. He was arrested on December 28 for parole violation.

“This was a deeply tragic case. Shivank was a third-year University of Toronto student from India. He was young, bright and had his whole life ahead of him,” McCabe said.

McCabe could not attribute a motive for the murder and believed it could have been a “random” act of violence.