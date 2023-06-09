Canadian wildfire smoke forces Broadway shows to cancel performances, safety of thecast and audience prioritised

New York City faced a significant air quality crisis when smoke from the Canadian wildfires infiltrated the city, creating unprecedented conditions. Unfortunately, this forced renowned Broadway shows such as "Hamilton" and "Camelot" at Lincoln Center to cancel their scheduled performances on Wednesday. File - Masons work during hazy conditions in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The haze from Canada's wildfires is taking its toll on outdoor workers along the Eastern U.S. who carried on with their jobs even as dystopian orange skies forced the cancelation of sports events, school field trips and Broadway plays. (AP)

The team behind "Hamilton" expressed their disappointment and understanding of the hazardous air quality through an Instagram post. They acknowledged the safety concerns for their performers, making it impossible to proceed with the show. However, they assured fans that the productions would resume as scheduled the following day and provided information on how to obtain refunds or exchange tickets for future shows.

"Camelot" also issued a statement, which was later deleted, informing audiences about the cancellation and their refund policy. The unprecedented nature of the air quality crisis compelled these productions to prioritize the safety and well-being of their cast, crew, and audience members.

Another casualty of the polluted air was Joie Comer's one-woman show, "Prima Facie." Despite initially attempting to continue the performance, Comer, 30, had to halt the show after just ten minutes due to difficulty breathing. The detrimental impact of the air quality on the performers became evident, leading to a swift decision to prioritize their health and safety.

The free production of "Hamlet" by The Public Theatre in Central Park had to cancel its first and second performances. This decision was made considering the changing air quality conditions and following guidance from the city and the Parks Department. The theater highlighted the importance of prioritizing the safety of everyone participating, including the cast, crew, staff, and audience members.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the severity of the situation, revealing that the pollution in New York City's air had reached a concerning level of 484 out of 500 on the scale. The magnitude of the air pollution was such that a distinct orange hue enveloped the city by 2 p.m., and photo-sensitive lights in Central Park automatically turned on.

The impact on Jodie Comer's show, "Prima Facie," was particularly noticeable, with the lead actress experiencing breathing difficulties due to the poor air quality. After a 45-minute delay, the production resumed with Comer's understudy, Dani Arlington, taking over the lead role. Whether Comer will make an appearance in the future remains uncertain.

By Thursday, most Broadway shows are expected to resume their regular schedules, although the participation of individual performers remains uncertain. The air pollution's severity has led to comparisons with the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks, with some meteorologists suggesting that the air quality index was even worse during this recent crisis.

New York City's theater community faced an unexpected challenge as the Canadian wildfires indirectly impacted the city's air quality. The safety and well-being of everyone involved became the top priority, resulting in canceled performances and adjustments to ensure the continuity of shows. The resilience and adaptability of Broadway will undoubtedly prevail, as performers and audiences alike eagerly anticipate the return of their beloved productions.