IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / CDC gearing up to track 3 Covid-19 variants in US, says chief
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
world news

CDC gearing up to track 3 Covid-19 variants in US, says chief

The variants, which emerged initially in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have all now been seen in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 AM IST

Three worrisome Covid-19 variants are now circulating in the U.S. and the federal government needs significance resources to track their progress, according to the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The variants, which emerged initially in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil, have all now been seen in the U.S., said Rochelle Walensky, the CDC chief, in a question and answer session hosted by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the U.K. could become dominant among Americans in the next two months. There are now 19 cases of the mutation first reported in South Africa in the U.S., she said, and two cases of a variant initially detected in Brazil in two states.

One priority for fighting the variants in the U.S. is to put strong public health surveillance in place that can track changes in the virus, according to Walensky. The CDC is partnering with state laboratories to get 750 samples a week to sequence, she said, and has arranged with private and academic laboratories to contribute data as well.

Additionally, the CDC is already working with makers of current vaccines to see if they can tweak their shots to work better against the variants, according to Walensky. “So that if down the line we need a bivalent vaccine or a booster vaccine, we’re ready to go,” she said.

On Wednesday, a laboratory study showed that the current Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine stimulated roughly two-thirds lower levels of neutralizing antibodies against the variant that emerged from South Africa.

What the lab data means in practice, though, remains to be seen.

“It is unclear what effect a reduction in neutralization by approximately two-thirds would have” on protection from Covid-19 caused by the South Africa variant, the Pfizer study concluded. Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement that there’s no real-world evidence that the South African variant can elude their shot.

Resources Needed

In the JAMA session, Walensky indicated the CDC needs significant resources to keep on top of the issue. Each sample can cost $150 to sequence, she said, and there remains a question of who is going to be able to analyze all the samples quickly and efficiently.

The first priority, though, is simply to have less virus circulating, she said. She estimated that about 20% of the population likely has natural immunity already from being infected, she said, and about 5% of Americans have had two doses of a vaccine so far.

That’s a good start, according to Walensky. But “if the variants are more transmissible,” she said, “we have a higher bar to get to in terms of herd immunity,” the point when enough people have immunity to contain spread. Health officials have said the U.S. has to have 70% to 85% of its population immunized to reach that level.

330 Million Individuals

Come Spring, Walensky’s concerned that many Americans will have had enough of masks and social distancing and start abandoning still-needed mitigation strategies. “How this goes depends on 330 million individuals,” she said.

Walensky, who most recently was chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, has treated patients on the front lines of the Covid-19 outbreak.

She’s inherited an agency whose reputation has been tarnished. Early in the pandemic, the Trump administration halted the CDC’s briefings and the agency faded from view. By the fall, mounting evidence showed how administration officials interfered in the agency’s work, slowing down publication of guidance and stalling access to $1 billion in pandemic aid Congress intended for the agency.

Since moving into the CDC’s top spot, she has been highly visible in public briefing and events like the JAMA Q&A session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us cdc covid-19 variant
Close
More than 4 million barrels a day of output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that’s frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the US.(Bloomberg)
More than 4 million barrels a day of output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that’s frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Oil extends gain with US crisis slamming nation’s crude output

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:12 AM IST
The supply shock is aiding an already frothy global oil market and is starting to impact global energy flows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said that the brokerage halted trades to meet demands from its clearinghouse.(REUTERS)
Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said that the brokerage halted trades to meet demands from its clearinghouse.(REUTERS)
world news

Robinhood, Citadel reject conspiracies they halted ‘meme’ trades

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:54 AM IST
The virtual hearing will offer lawmakers their first chance to grill executives involved in the recent stock-market frenzy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(Bloomberg)
world news

Southeast Asia's support for US over China increased under Biden admin: Report

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:52 AM IST
"China as a choice dropped from 46.4 per cent in 2020 to 38.5 per cent in 2021, even despite intensive Covid-19 diplomacy seen in the region," the survey stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Texas.(AP)
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Texas.(AP)
world news

Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas

PTI, South Padre Island
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:51 AM IST
“Every 15 minutes or less there's another truck or SUV that pulls up," Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The Associated Press on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: About 2.6 million UK workers expect to be fired soon

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The central bank is forecasting unemployment will rise from 5% currently to 7.8% by the third quarter, leaving the total number of jobless at 2.7 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
world news

Big Tech’s critics work to strike back in White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Many lawmakers in recent years have called for laws and regulations to rein in dominant tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Apple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal(REUTERS)
Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal(REUTERS)
world news

Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to begin reversing sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US.(Reuters)
The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US.(Reuters)
world news

News Corp strikes global deal with Google after years of feuding over payments

Agencies, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The companies will develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue through Google’s ad technology services, build out audio journalism and develop video journalism by YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.(Bloomberg File Photo)
Researchers called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.(Bloomberg File Photo)
world news

Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European Covid vaccine plans: Experts

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Out of 20 European countries surveyed for a study, only the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and Denmark were found to recognise severe mental illness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An essential element of the climate potential of electric vehicles is that they’re able to switch to lower-carbon fuels over the course of their lifetimes.(Mint file photo)
An essential element of the climate potential of electric vehicles is that they’re able to switch to lower-carbon fuels over the course of their lifetimes.(Mint file photo)
world news

Elon Musk should come clean: Tesla’s emissions are rising

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
The more cars Tesla sells in China and India, the more the intensity of its emissions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
world news

CDC gearing up to track 3 Covid-19 variants in US, says chief

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The variants, which emerged initially in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have all now been seen in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
world news

Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College

AP, Boston
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:13 AM IST
The incidents, which took place three days apart, have revived longstanding concerns about racism on a campus where most students are white.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Covid-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations.(AP)
In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Covid-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations.(AP)
world news

UN chief Guterres urges global plan to reverse unfair vaccine access

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:03 AM IST
Guterres called for an urgent Global Vaccination Plan to bring together those with the power to ensure equitable vaccine distribution -- scientists, vaccine producers and those who can fund the effort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US authorities have said the breach, disclosed in December, appeared to be the work of Russian hackers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
US authorities have said the breach, disclosed in December, appeared to be the work of Russian hackers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

US still unraveling 'sophisticated' hack of 9 government agencies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:21 AM IST
A task force is investigating the extent of the damage from the breach, assessing potential responses and trying to confirm the identity of whoever was behind it — a process Neuberger warned will take more time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters.(Reuters)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters.(Reuters)
world news

New York lawmaker says Cuomo threatened him; governor says he’s liar

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:19 AM IST
Lawmaker Kim said Cuomo called him last Thursday, yelled at him for 10 minutes and threatened to “destroy” him, the New York Times and CNN reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP