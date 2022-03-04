Home / World News / CDC: More than 90% of US population in areas where can skip wearing masks
Passers-by wear masks as they chat with one another while crossing a street, in Boston.(AP)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:59 AM IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday that more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks.

On Friday, the CDC dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors. As of last week, the CDC said about 70% of U.S. counties and 72% of the U.S. population were in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. The CDC said it will update its county ratings weekly. 

