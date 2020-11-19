e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / CEOs of Twitter, Facebook defend content moderation practices

CEOs of Twitter, Facebook defend content moderation practices

Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook defended their content moderation practices at a congressional hearing scheduled after the platforms decided to block stories from The New York Post that made claims about the son of then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

world Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 03:14 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Republican lawmakers have consistently accused the companies of anti-conservative bias.
Republican lawmakers have consistently accused the companies of anti-conservative bias.(Reuters )
         

Republican senators on Tuesday attacked the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter for what they called censorship of President Trump and his allies during the US election while Democrats bemoaned the spread of misinformation on social media.

Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook defended their content moderation practices at a congressional hearing scheduled after the platforms decided to block stories from The New York Post that made claims about the son of then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Republican lawmakers have consistently accused the companies of anti-conservative bias.

In his opening remarks, judiciary committee chairman Lindsey Graham asked, “What I want to try to find out is if you’re not a newspaper at Twitter or Facebook, then why do you have editorial control over The New York Post?” He said he did not think articles on Hunter Biden, refuted by the Biden campaign, needed to be flagged or excluded from distribution.

Democrats focused on the spread of misinformation by Trump, a Republican, and his supporters. They pushed the companies to limit the spread of false and misleading content ahead of Georgia elections, where two Republican incumbent senators are facing run-offs against well-funded Democratic opponents - contests that will likely determine which party controls the US Senate.

tags
top news
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In