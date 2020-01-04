‘Chalo Mangal Chale’: Mars ‘anthem’ in Hindi soon

world

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:33 IST

Oscar Castellino, the London-based Indian soprano who composed the ‘Mars Anthem’ in 2017, is in the process of producing another in Hindi, titled ‘Chalo Mangal Chale’, for release later this year as a tribute to Indian space scientists.

Castellino, who grew up in Mumbai and Mussourie, moved to the UK in 2010 after the noted soprano Patricia Rozario spotted his talent in Mumbai during her ‘Giving Voice to India’ project that seeks to improve the singing of western music in India, chorally or as soloists.

He has since graduated in Music Honours from the Royal College of Music (RCM), going on to perform on various occasions in the UK and elsewhere, including in the RCM Choir during Queen Elizabeth’s diamond jubilee pageant on the Thames in 2012.

The English version of the anthem titled ‘Rise to Mars’ was launched at the International Mars Convention in 2017 by the Mars Society founded by American aerospace engineer and author Robert Zubrin, who co-wrote it with Castellino.

“The title of the anthem in Hindi will be ‘Chalo Mangal Chale’. Having a degree in physics and experienced life in research I know it requires a great deal of perseverance, vision, motivation and commitment to achieve something cutting edge”, the former software engineer says.

“The Hindi anthem and later in other Indian languages will be a tribute to ISRO scientists who give India great hope for the future. Just as Zubrin wrote some of the English lyrics, it would be thrilling if ISRO scientists contribute to the Hindi version. That would be very special”, Castellino, whose family hails from Assagao in Goa, adds.

As the English version made news in the news media, Zubrin said: “I would not at all be surprised if it someday became the national anthem of the Free Martian Republic. It certainly is going to be a favourite among all those pushing for a human future in space now and for years to come.”

Castellino believes that the success of India’s ‘Mangalyaan’ mission in 2014 and ongoing projects provide the right context for versions in Hindi and other languages, besides growing interest in the country and elsewhere in the possibility of some day living on the ‘Red Planet’.