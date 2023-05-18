‘Cheating lowlifes’: Donald Trump claims 2024 US president polls already rigged

Donald Trump has already claimed interference in the 2024 presidential election, nearly 18 months before US goes to vote. On his Truth Social platform, the former US president made the claims following special counsel John Durham's report. Former US President Donald Trump(AFP)

The 300-page report said, “the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump campaign had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”

Trump had openly requested Russian aid for his campaign, infamously saying, “Russia, if you're listening—I hope you are able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let's see if that happens.”

On his social media platform, Donald Trump wrote in an all-caps post, "I WAS BEING FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ. NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOXES HOAX, THE 'PERFECT' PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN D.A., AND THE NEW YORK STATE A.G. SCAM. WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON. IT'S JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL OVER AGAIN."

“THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTION INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, IN PARTICULAR YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME. THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!," he added.

While Durham's report stated that the FBI failed to adhere to "raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence" and proceeded to investigate Trump-Russia ties without "actual evidence," it “did not find any evidence that any FBI official or employee knowingly and intentionally participated in some type of conspiracy with others to...cause the FBI to open an investigation.”

Steve Bannon, who served as a White House adviser during the Trump administration, called Durham 's report an "epic failure" saying, “Where are the charges? [Special Counsel Robert Durham] had all access.”

