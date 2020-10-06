e-paper
Chemical weapons watchdog confirms Novichok-type nerve agent found in Russian leader Navalny's samples

Chemical weapons watchdog confirms Novichok-type nerve agent found in Russian leader Navalny’s samples

The findings confirm results released by Germany, where Navalny was treated after falling ill on a flight in Siberia on August 20.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Berlin
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny speaks during an interview with prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud, in Berlin.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny speaks during an interview with prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud, in Berlin. (Reuters )
         

Blood samples taken from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny confirmed the presence of a nerve agent in the banned Novichok family, the global chemical weapons watchdog said on Tuesday.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said in a statement that the biomarkers in his blood and urine had “similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals belonging” to the Novichok group.

The findings confirm results released by Germany, where Navalny was treated after falling ill on a flight in Siberia on August 20. Berlin asked the OPCW to take samples from Navalny and test them after German doctors concluded he had been poisoned with Novichok.

Western governments have called for sanctions against Moscow over the case. Russia denies any involvement and has said it doubts Navalny was poisoned.

“No doubt Novichok nerve agent used to poison Alexey #Navalny,” Britain’s delegation at the OPCW said on Twitter. “Any use of a banned chemical weapon is a matter of great concern.”

Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve toxin, was also used to poison a former Russian spy in England in 2018. The OPCW’s member states agreed last year to ban chemicals in the Novichok family, a ban that went into effect four months ago.

