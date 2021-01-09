China: Over 4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in emergency use
More than 4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China National Biotec Group (CNBG) have been administered as of Jan. 4 via China's emergency use program, the company's parent firm said late on Thursday.
Two vaccines respectively from two institutes owned by CNBG, a unit of state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), are included in China's emergency vaccination scheme, which was officially started in July targeting specific groups of people facing a high infection risk.
"No serious adverse reaction was reported in large-scale emergency use of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccines," Sinopharm said on Chinese social media WeChat.
A total of 72,000 people have been overseas after receiving China's emergency jabs, including around 40% of more than 5,000 staffers on one Chinese firm's Pakistan-based project, Sinopharm said.
None of the vaccinated diplomats, international organization representatives or employees at Chinese firms, who went to countries of high virus risk, contracted the Covid-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, despite their close contact with infected locals, Sinopharm said.
The firm did not break down the number of doses for each of the two vaccines used in the emergency program.
Aside from CNBG's two vaccines, China's emergency use program also includes a potential shot from Sinovac Biotech. A fourth candidate from CanSino Biologics was approved for use in Chinese military personnel.
The vaccine from CNBG's unit Beijing Institute of Biological Products was approved in China for broader use among the general public last year. The two-dose regimen is 79.34% effective against the disease, according to interim analysis from late-stage clinical trials overseas.
Although the CNBG vaccine's protection rate is lower than the more than 90% efficacy of vaccines from Moderna Inc or Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE, it can be transported and stored at less demanding temperatures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French warplanes fly over Central African Republic again as vote tensions grow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ain't flying unless it's just us: Jakarta man books entire flight to avoid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62 passengers, crew aboard Indonesia plane suspected to have crashed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers argue why Trump must be removed with only a few days left in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK rolls out 'Act like you’ve got it' drive amid 'alarming' Covid-19 spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi moves cautiously against Trump as Biden focuses on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Rishi Sunak looking to delay tax rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos in Pak Senate over arrest of PDM workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol Hill violence: Chicago police union head apologises for defending mob
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5.7 magnitude quake strikes Taiwan, no immediate reports of damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How Trump could be impeached again within days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to legislate on contact-trace data use for crimes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox