Home / World News / China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTok

China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTok

world Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:08 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Beijing
China accused the United States on Tuesday of “outright bullying” over popular video app TikTok, after President Donald Trump ramped up pressure for the US operations to be sold to an American company.

“This goes against the principles of the market economy and the WTO’s principles of openness, transparency and non-discrimination,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

