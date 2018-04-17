China activates new long-range missiles for striking ships: Report

China has activated new intermediate and long-range missiles capable of precision strikes on medium and large warships, official media reported.

The domestically developed missiles--recently used by a missile brigade of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) rocket force--are capable of nuclear counterattacks and it marks a further development of Chinese artillery’s combat capabilities, state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

They are capable of precision strikes on medium and large targets on land, and on similar sized warships at sea, official tabloid Global Times quoted the CCTV report as saying.

“This breakthrough means that the missile’s reaction time is quicker, and its station-keeping ability is more precise,” Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, was quoted by Global Times as saying.

The PLA Rocket Force, which was created as part of the reforms initiated by President Xi Jinping, has been focusing on improving its nuclear counter attack capabilities and medium-to-long range precision strikes.

It is more “combat ready, and launches on time and causes serious damage,” the report said.

