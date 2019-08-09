China again advises caution as Pak foreign minister rushes to Beijing

world

China on Friday said India and Pakistan should resolve disputes through dialogue in the aftermath of New Delhi revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week and Islamabad downgrading ties with India in the aftermath.

China urged caution even as Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took a morning flight on Friday to Beijing to discuss the developments in Kashmir.

This was the second word of caution for India and Pakistan to show restraint in a week.

Qureshi is expected to discuss the issue with the Chinese leadership including Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi.

“The foreign minister will have important meetings with the Chinese leadership in Beijing” following the “unilateral” measures taken by India, the Pakistani government said in a tweet on Friday.

In an unexpected move earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to J&K and bifurcated the region into two union territories (UT) – J&K and Ladakh.

China responded to the move by advising caution against taking any unilateral step in J&K and terming it “unacceptable” that India had changed the status of Ladakh as it was disputed territory and advised

Pakistan termed the Indian action as “unilateral and illegal”, and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.

Responding to questions about Pakistan’s decision to downgrade ties with India and suspend trade, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that it had noted the relevant statement by Pakistan.

“We call on Pakistan and India to resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation and jointly uphold regional peace and stability,” it said in a written response circulated to the media here.

“The pressing priority is that the relevant party should stop unilaterally changing the status quo and avoid escalation of tension,” China said without directly referring to India’s decision to revoke article 370.

Beijing is yet to release any information about Qureshi’s visit but it comes days ahead of Indian external affairs minister, S Jaishankar’s China visit.

It would be the former ambassador to China’s first visit to Beijing after taking over as minister.

The visit assumes added significance because of the rapid developments in J&K.

Jaishankar and Wang will hold the 2nd India-China People-to-People exchange mechanism and address the 4th India-China Media Summit Forum on August 12 in Beijing.

The nationalistic tabloid Global Times criticised India’s move to revoke Kashmir’s special status in an article on Friday, saying the move will cost the region to develop economically.

“China is willing to help Kashmir develop its economy through triangular cooperation with India and Pakistan, but India’s Kashmir move has ruled out the possibility. The move will cause the region to lose an opportunity to develop its economy and improve living standards,” the article said.

It added: “Political stability is the prerequisite for economic development in Kashmir. At the very least, India has the responsibility of promoting poverty alleviation in Indian-controlled Kashmir. If New Delhi’s move results in economic turbulence in Kashmir, poverty could have a far-reaching impact on efforts to fight terrorism in the region.”

