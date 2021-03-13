China aims to vaccinate 70-80 per cent of population by mid-2022
- With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.
China is aiming to vaccinate 70-80% of its population by the end of this year or mid-2022, the head of the country's Center for Disease Control said Saturday.
Herd immunity occurs when enough of the population has immunity, either from vaccination or past infection, to stop the uncontrolled spread of an infectious disease like Covid-19.
China had administered 52.5 million vaccine doses through the end of February. It has been slower in its vaccination campaign than many other countries, including the U.S., government health experts have acknowledged. China has committed roughly 10 times more doses abroad than it has distributed at home.
Although emergency vaccinations have been underway in China since at least last summer, the country has been slow to announce whether it had any plans to achieve herd immunity.
China has approved four domestically made vaccines: two from state-owned Sinopharm, one from Sinovac, and another from CanSino. None of the four vaccines have publicly released their final stage trial data.
China currently has 17 Covid-19 vaccine candidates for clinical trials.
The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.
According to CNN, many cited the detention of two Canadians in China in December 2018 as a turning point in their thinking.
Henry Franklin, who admits to an unspecified criminal record, said he applied online for a job as a FedEx package handler in November and that as part of the application, he consented to a background check.
In a letter to Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, four Republican senators had asked the company "to clarify the intentions and extent" of their action.
It was unclear how many people were on board or if there were any casualties.
In recent weeks, a growing number of women have broken taboos to speak out about the scourge of harassment and violence that plagues the Gulf nation's streets, highways and malls, in an echo of the global #MeToo movement.
