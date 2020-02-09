e-paper
China allocates $10.26 billion to fight coronavirus

world Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:05 IST
Beijing
A woman wearing a face mask walks through a shopping mall, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China.
A woman wearing a face mask walks through a shopping mall, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
         

China’s finance ministry said on Sunday all levels of government had allocated a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) as of Saturday afternoon to fight coronavirus.

The ministry will deploy the funds to ensure that members of public can afford diagnosis and treatment, it said in a statement on its website.

The funds will also be used to ensure that efforts of every region to fight the virus are not hampered by financial constraints, it added.

