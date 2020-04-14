e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China approves two experimental coronavirus vaccines to enter clinical trials

China approves two experimental coronavirus vaccines to enter clinical trials

The vaccines are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech, and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group.

world Updated: Apr 14, 2020 07:52 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
Small bottles labeled with
Small bottles labeled with "Vaccine" stickers stand near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020.(REUTERS )
         

China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus that killed over 100,000 people worldwide, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The vaccines are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech, and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group.

In March, China gave the green-light for another clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by military-backed China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and HK-listed biotech firm CanSino Bio, shortly after U.S. drug developer Moderna said it had begun human tests for their vaccine with the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

tags
top news
‘No greater patriotism than persistence’: Sonia Gandhi thanks Covid-19 warriors
‘No greater patriotism than persistence’: Sonia Gandhi thanks Covid-19 warriors
Iran foreign minister raises US sanctions with India
Iran foreign minister raises US sanctions with India
Updates: Coronavirus cases in India breach 10,000-mark, death toll touches 339
Updates: Coronavirus cases in India breach 10,000-mark, death toll touches 339
Lives locked down, but learning spreads it wings online
Lives locked down, but learning spreads it wings online
Ford expects losses worth millions of dollars, hints at raising more cash
Ford expects losses worth millions of dollars, hints at raising more cash
India’s 5 most populous states adopt distinct Covid strategies
India’s 5 most populous states adopt distinct Covid strategies
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
Delhi doctor couple quarantined together caught up with friends and each other
Delhi doctor couple quarantined together caught up with friends and each other
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news