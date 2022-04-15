China avoids bailing out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as their debt deepens: Report
China is displaying reluctance in assisting with loan bailouts to Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which are facing severe economic and foreign debt crises even as the Asian giant was earlier keen on providing loans for various infrastructure projects in these countries, according to a media report.
According to an analysis in The Straits Times, China's cautious approach reflects both a refining of President Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as well as a hesitancy to be seen interfering in messy domestic political situations.
"Beijing has for the past couple of years been rethinking its external lending because their banks realized they were carrying a lot of debt with countries whose prospects of paying back were quite limited," Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore was quoted as saying.
"This came on top of a tightening economic situation at home which also required a lot of spending, so there was less appetite to just throw money around wantonly," he added.
China has become the world's largest government creditor over the past decade, with its state-owned policy banks lending more to developing countries than the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank in some recent years.
The opacity around the terms and scale of some of that lending has been criticized, especially as the pandemic exacerbates debt problems in poorer countries, the report said.
Notably, World Bank President David Malpass recently called China's opaque lending practices a "sizeable problem" and said that the country needs to improve its lending practices in the developing world.
Sri Lanka's top diplomat in Beijing this week said he was "very confident" that China will come through with credit support, including US$1 billion for the country to repay existing Chinese loans due in July, the report said.
However, the report said, China's role in helping to resolve ongoing crises in South Asia may be limited despite its status as a major creditor.
Earlier this month, Jin Liqun, president of the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, encouraged Sri Lanka to turn to the IMF for help in a meeting with Kohona.
China's ability to assist either Sri Lanka or Pakistan with a balance-of-payments crisis is limited, particularly as Beijing's financial assistance is almost always tied to specific projects, the report said citing Muttukrishna Sarvananthan, principal researcher at the Point Pedro Institute of Development in Sri Lanka.
"Even the IMF appears to be moving very slowly - if not abandoning - the requests of both Pakistan and Sri Lanka for their assistance," Sarvananthan said, adding, "Which sane bilateral donor country or international financial institution would pour money into sinking ships in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka?"
More than 150 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap
More than 150 people were wounded Friday in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the first face-off in the area since the start of Ramadan. Witnesses said Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces, who fired rubber-coated bullets and sound grenades. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 153 people were hospitalised and "dozens of other injuries" were treated at the scene. Israeli police said at least three officers were hurt.
395 dead, dozens missing after 'apocalyptic' floods batter South Africa
The death toll from South Africa's devastating floods surged to 395 on Friday as rescuers widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the disaster struck. "Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
Police arrest suspect in recent attacks on Sikh men in New York
Police in Queens, New York City, have arrested a 19-year-old youth for The accused, Vernon Douglas' alleged involvements in attacks on three Sikh men, in two separate incidents, both of which took place in April. The accused, Vernon Douglas, was arrested on Thursday from Brooklyn, two days after two Sikh men were assaulted in Queens. While 20-year-old Hezekiah Coleman was arrested on the day of the crime, Douglas was absconding.
Russia warns US & allies against arming Ukraine: Report
Russia on Friday warned the United States against arming Ukraine, warning of unpredictable consequences as the war entered the 51st day, The Washington Post reported. According to the news report, the document written in Russian titled as 'On Russia's concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime' was forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian embassy in Washington.
'Like I'm back in 90s': Jemima reacts to anti-Imran Khan protest targetting her
Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday recounted her horror of living in Pakistan as she shared the poster of a protest being planned outside her London house on April 17. Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004. Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith have two children. Following her divorce with Imran Khan, Jemima left Pakisran and settled in London.
