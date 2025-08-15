Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
China blames Philippine vessels for ‘dangerous manoeuvres’ after its ships collided

Published on: Aug 15, 2025 02:07 pm IST

Philippine Coast Guard footage shows a Chinese navy ship cutting across a PCG vessel’s path, colliding and damaging its forecastle.

China's defence ministry accused Philippine coast guard vessels of "dangerous manoeuvres" in response to reports of Monday's collision between two Chinese vessels near Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, as Philippine Coast Guard aircraft carrying journalists patrol the area.(REUTERS)
The Philippine Coast Guard vessels' actions "seriously endangered the safety of Chinese vessels and personnel," ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Friday.

"China reserves the right to take necessary countermeasures," the spokesperson added.

Footage from the Philippine Coast Guard showed a Chinese Coast Guard ship trailing the PCG vessel before a Chinese navy ship suddenly cut across the path of the former, colliding with it and damaging the forecastle of the coast guard vessel.

Follow Us On