China concerned over Japan’s decision to release Fukushima wastewater into sea

China on Tuesday strongly criticised Japan’s decision to dump contaminated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, saying it will affect the marine environment and the public health of neighbouring countries.

The Chinese foreign ministry also urged the US to treat Tokyo’s decision according to facts, and not according to the country, after Washington said Japan’s decision was “transparent” and “appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards”.

Japan On Tuesday announced that it will discharge radioactive water from the disaster-hit nuclear complex in Fukushima prefecture into the ocean, a decade after it was hit by an earthquake followed by a tsunami, claiming it as the best option despite strong objections from neighbours and the international community.

The plan was approved early on Tuesday, allowing the east Asian country to release the radioactive water in two years.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s Zhao Lijian said the discharge of the water will impact the marine environment.

“International authorities and experts have clearly pointed out that the discharge of tritium-contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean will affect the marine environment and the public health of neighboring countries,” Zhao said.

He added that at the same time, the existing treated wastewater contains other radionuclides and needs to be further purified and treated.

“The disposal of nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant accident in Japan is related to the international marine environment, food safety and human health,” he said.

The ministry quoted a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which pointed out that “if the wastewater containing tritium from the Fukushima nuclear plant is discharged into the sea, it will affect the marine environment and people’s health of neighbouring countries and that the treated wastewater needs to be further purified to remove other radionuclides”.

“According to a German marine scientific research institute, with the world’s strongest currents along the coast of Fukushima, radioactive materials could spread to most of the Pacific Ocean within 57 days from the date of discharge, and reach all oceans of the globe in a decade,” the Chinese foreign ministry said.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi, however, told Reuters in an emailed statement that it would work closely with Japan on the process.

“The Japanese government’s decision is in line with practice globally, even though the large amount of water at the Fukushima plant makes it a unique and complex case. We will work closely with Japan before, during and after the discharge of the water,” Grossi said.