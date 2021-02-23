China condemns Canada's motion calling treatment of Uighurs genocide
China said on Tuesday that it condemned and rejected Canada's parliament passing a non-binding motion saying China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide.
China has lodged stern representations with Canada, the foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.
Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to follow suit.
