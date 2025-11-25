China denies allegation of harassment of Indian woman at Shanghai airport

Beijing, Nov 25 (PTI) China on Tuesday refuted allegations that an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was harassed at Shanghai airport, saying the actions taken by the Chinese immigration officials were as per laws and regulations. Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21, claimed that her three-hour scheduled layover turned into a traumatising ordeal after immigration personnel declared her passport "invalid" solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. (File photo.)(AP)

Asked for her response to the ordeal Thongdok was subjected to, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that the woman was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment as alleged by her.

The airline also provided a place to rest, drink and food for the person concerned, Mao said.

"We learnt that China's border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned," Mao said.

She also reiterated China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan or South Tibet.

"Zangnan is China's territory. China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India,” she said.

India lodged a strong demarche (a formal diplomatic protest) to China both in Beijing and in Delhi, on the same day the incident took place, sources in Delhi said.

India firmly conveyed to the Chinese side that Arunachal Pradesh is "indisputably" an Indian territory and its residents are perfectly entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports.

The Indian Consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and extended the fullest assistance to the stranded passenger, they said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said he was "deeply shocked" by the incident and called it a "violation of international norms and an affront to the dignity of Indian citizens."

In a series of social media posts, Thongdok said Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai airport detained her for 18 hours on the grounds that her passport was "invalid" as her birthplace was Arunachal Pradesh.

She somehow managed to connect to the Indian consulate in Shanghai through a UK-based friend. Officials from the consulate helped her board a late-night flight from the Chinese city, it was learnt.