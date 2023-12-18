close_game
close_game
News / World News / China executes notorious female ‘serial killer’ Lao Rongzhi: Report

China executes notorious female ‘serial killer’ Lao Rongzhi: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 09:48 AM IST

Lao Rongzhi was involved in robbery, extortion and the murder of seven people, including a child, between 1996 and 1999.

Lao Rongzhi, China’s notorious female serial killer, was executed by death penalty on Monday morning in Nanchang, East China’s Jiangxi Province, state-run Global Times reported.

Lao Rongzhi, China’s notorious female serial killer.
Lao Rongzhi, China’s notorious female serial killer.

Lao Rongzhi was reportedly involved in robbery, extortion and the murder of seven people, including a child, between 1996 and 1999.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Last year, the Jiangxi Provincial High People's Court upheld the death sentence handed down to Lao for her involvement in the deaths of seven people. The high court heard her appeal in August, nearly a year after the sentence was handed down by the Intermediate People's Court of Nanchang, Jiangxi.

In addition to receiving the death penalty, Lao had her political rights stripped and all of her property confiscated for her role in the crimes, which also included robbery and kidnapping.

The high court had said Lao and her ex-boyfriend, Fa Ziying, intentionally and illegally took the lives of others; used violence or threats to gain illegal possession of others' property; and kidnapped others to extort money or property.

According to Chinese media, Lao picked targets at entertainment venues, while Fa killed them. Lao spent about 20 years on the run, using aliases to evade capture until she was caught in Fujian province in 2019. She was charged with the crimes of intentional homicide, robbery and kidnapping in August 2020.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out