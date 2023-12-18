China executes notorious female ‘serial killer’ Lao Rongzhi: Report

Lao Rongzhi, China’s notorious female serial killer, was executed by death penalty on Monday morning in Nanchang, East China’s Jiangxi Province, state-run Global Times reported. Lao Rongzhi, China’s notorious female serial killer.

Lao Rongzhi was reportedly involved in robbery, extortion and the murder of seven people, including a child, between 1996 and 1999.

Last year, the Jiangxi Provincial High People's Court upheld the death sentence handed down to Lao for her involvement in the deaths of seven people. The high court heard her appeal in August, nearly a year after the sentence was handed down by the Intermediate People's Court of Nanchang, Jiangxi.

In addition to receiving the death penalty, Lao had her political rights stripped and all of her property confiscated for her role in the crimes, which also included robbery and kidnapping.

The high court had said Lao and her ex-boyfriend, Fa Ziying, intentionally and illegally took the lives of others; used violence or threats to gain illegal possession of others' property; and kidnapped others to extort money or property.

According to Chinese media, Lao picked targets at entertainment venues, while Fa killed them. Lao spent about 20 years on the run, using aliases to evade capture until she was caught in Fujian province in 2019. She was charged with the crimes of intentional homicide, robbery and kidnapping in August 2020.