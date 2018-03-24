 China expresses regret at US’ plea to WTO over intellectual property breaches | world news | Hindustan Times
China expresses regret at US’ plea to WTO over intellectual property breaches

US Trade Representative had filed a request for consultations with China at the WTO to address “discriminatory technology licensing agreements”.

world Updated: Mar 24, 2018 15:38 IST
The Sunlands Online Education banner and the Chinese flag hang in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the Beijing-based firms IPO in New York City on March 23.
The Sunlands Online Education banner and the Chinese flag hang in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the Beijing-based firms IPO in New York City on March 23. (AFP Photo)

China’s commerce ministry said on Saturday that China expressed regret at the United States for filing a challenge at the World Trade Organization, adding that it has always respected WTO rules.

The office of the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Friday that the USTR had filed a request for consultations with China at the WTO to address “discriminatory technology licensing agreements”.

China has been consistent in highly valuing the protection of intellectual property, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

China has taken strong measures to protect the legal rights and interests of both domestic and foreign owners of intellectual property, the ministry said.

