IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China hedge funds add $200 billion, trouncing Wall street rivals
Macro funds, which trade across asset classes, were the best-performer, returning an average 41%, compared to the global average of 10%.(Shutterstock)
Macro funds, which trade across asset classes, were the best-performer, returning an average 41%, compared to the global average of 10%.(Shutterstock)
world news

China hedge funds add $200 billion, trouncing Wall street rivals

China’s early economic recovery from the pandemic fueled rallies in stocks and commodities, lifting returns across all eight hedge fund strategies tracked by PaiPaiWang.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:16 AM IST

China’s army of tiny hedge funds are pulling further ahead of their better-known foreign competitors with outsized gains helping them attract more assets.

The nearly 15,000 funds offered by Chinese managers returned 30% on average last year, with the best-performers surging 10-fold, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. That dwarfs the average 12% gain for hedge funds globally.

The out-performance is another impediment to global funds such as Bridgewater Associates and Two Sigma, which have struggled to make inroads into China’s 3.8 trillion yuan ($588 billion) hedge fund market since it was opened to foreign firms four years ago. Local funds added a record 1.3 trillion yuan in assets last year.

“Foreign players are handicapped in China,” said Yan Hong, director of the China Hedge Fund Research Center at the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance. While many global funds are “patient” given the potential riches of cracking the Chinese market, their persistently small size adds to regulatory constraints, “making it hard for them to distinguish themselves.”

China’s early economic recovery from the pandemic fueled rallies in stocks and commodities, lifting returns across all eight hedge fund strategies tracked by PaiPaiWang. Macro funds, which trade across asset classes, were the best-performer, returning an average 41%, compared to the global average of 10%.

Shenzhen Qianhai Jianhong Times Asset Management added leveraged bets on stocks seen to benefit from the pandemic, such as glove makers and office supply companies shortly after the outbreak, then later made early dives into consumer stocks and vaccine makers as growth started to stabilize, according to China Times. Its Jianhong Absolute Return No. 1 fund ended the year with a 831% return, the best among stock funds, according to PaiPaiWang.

Only three of the 32 foreign firms that have won a license to operate in China’s hedge fund market -- UBS Group AG and Winton Group Ltd. -- have garnered more than 2 billion yuan at their onshore private fund businesses -- a key condition to be allowed to access the interbank bond market that’s crucial for bond and macro strategies, according to Yan.

Their small size also makes it harder to win distribution deals from banks, the biggest source of new clients, Yan said.

The lack of scale also hampers foreign funds’ access to markets such as over-the-counter options because they can’t meet Chinese brokerages’ requirements for assets under management, according to Allen Wang, a senior lawyer at Fangda Partners.

Top Quants

Meantime, the number of local hedge fund firms with at least 10 billion yuan in assets more than doubled last year to 63, according to Licai.com. Growth is most impressive among quant funds, with the four biggest tripling assets last year, according to Chinafund.

“Money is increasingly gravitating toward the biggest players, with the top 10% soaking up most of the inflows,” said Liu Ke, head of research at Hengtian Wealth Management. “The trend is accelerating.”

While some foreign quant firms are attracting strong inflows with offshore products that invest in China, they are struggling to win recognition onshore as the under-performance of their fundamental-driven strategies last year further erodes the appeal of their already short track-records, according to Qiu Huiming, founder of Shanghai Minghong Investment Management Co.

“Although foreign managers have stronger name recognition globally, the past two years showed that Chinese quant players still have the edge so far,” he said.

Chinese quants also further honed their machine-learning skills, with such funds tracked by Howbuy Wealth Management Co. beating mainstream multi-factor strategies by 12 percentage points.

Minghong’s assets doubled last year to about 60 billion yuan, making it China’s largest quant fund. Its offshore market-neutral product, which also invests in China, returned 32% last year, beating the global average of 3.4%, according to Eurekahedge.

Still, “it’s not a game where success is determined in the short-term,” Yan said. “As policies loosen further, foreign players’ advantages could gradually emerge.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china wall street
app
Close
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).(Reuters)
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan: Opposition will demand fresh elections in long march, says PDM chief

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:36 AM IST
This comes as the PDM announced a long march against the Imran Khan-led government on March 26. The march is seen as one of the major components of the opposition's anti-government movement, which began last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London. (AP)
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London. (AP)
world news

UK plans annual vaccinations to fight new coronavirus strains

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:32 AM IST
With the economy already damaged by its deepest recession in more than 300 years, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is racing to roll out enough vaccines to be able to begin lifting curbs next month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Macro funds, which trade across asset classes, were the best-performer, returning an average 41%, compared to the global average of 10%.(Shutterstock)
Macro funds, which trade across asset classes, were the best-performer, returning an average 41%, compared to the global average of 10%.(Shutterstock)
world news

China hedge funds add $200 billion, trouncing Wall street rivals

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:16 AM IST
China’s early economic recovery from the pandemic fueled rallies in stocks and commodities, lifting returns across all eight hedge fund strategies tracked by PaiPaiWang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A math teacher stands before students, all wearing Covid-19 protective gear in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia. (AP File Photo )
A math teacher stands before students, all wearing Covid-19 protective gear in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia. (AP File Photo )
world news

US pupils in online limbo even as cities make deals to reopen

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Despite the progress, in some cities local officials are still pitted against teacher unions on how and whether it’s safe to have teachers and students in the classroom after almost a year of remote learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective face-mask passes christmas trees for sale and a sign indicating 24 hour opening times at a Tesco supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective face-mask passes christmas trees for sale and a sign indicating 24 hour opening times at a Tesco supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Tesco calls on UK’s Rishi Sunak to introduce higher online sales tax

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The UK economy has already suffered its deepest recession since the Great Frost of 1709 and is lagging behind all its peers in the Group of Seven.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo )
world news

Joe Biden refuses to lift sanctions to get Iran back to negotiate nuclear deal

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:47 AM IST
The newly sworn-in President also indicated that he would only lift sanctions if Iran stops enriching uranium beyond the limits of the nuclear deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters fill a street in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday. (AP Photo)
Protesters fill a street in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday. (AP Photo)
world news

Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as coup opposition grows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Since taking power in a Feb. 1 coup, Myanmar’s generals have ordered telecom providers to block social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in a bid to curb dissent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
world news

AstraZeneca shot less effective against South Africa variant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:52 AM IST
  • Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers wearing protective masks walks past Kuaishou Technology advertisements at a subway station in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)
Passengers wearing protective masks walks past Kuaishou Technology advertisements at a subway station in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind the US, Europe

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:45 AM IST
The effort is also appearing to fall short of an internal target of vaccinating 50 million people by the Chinese New Year holiday that starts Feb. 11, raising questions over whether the world’s second-biggest economy could remain shuttered as the rest of the planet starts to open up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden also said in the interview that the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.(AP)
Biden also said in the interview that the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden on Xi Jinping: 'He doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body'

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:44 AM IST
  • Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview aired on Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US President.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Barack Obama listens as former US Secretary of State George Shultz speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Shultz died on February 6 at his home on the Stanford University campus, Stanford’s Hoover Institution announced.(Reuters)
Former US President Barack Obama listens as former US Secretary of State George Shultz speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Shultz died on February 6 at his home on the Stanford University campus, Stanford’s Hoover Institution announced.(Reuters)
world news

George Shultz, who led US cold-war diplomacy, dies at 100

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:40 AM IST
An Ivy League-educated economist, Shultz moved seamlessly from academia to government to business. He served as labor secretary, director of the Office of Management and Budget and Treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference.(Bloomberg)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference.(Bloomberg)
world news

House democrats to introduce $3,000 child benefit legislation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:37 AM IST
According to a copy of the 22-page bill obtained by CNN, the legislation would provide USD 3,600 per child under the age of six and USD 3,000 per child age six through 17 for a single year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpaceX founder Elon Musk (Reuters)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk (Reuters)
world news

Dogecoin soars to new record as Elon Musk fires off new tweet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:36 AM IST
It now has a market value of $10 billion, making it the 8th-biggest cryptocurrency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Senate republicans support former President Trump on eve of impeachment trial

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:28 AM IST
The Senate is set to launch the impeachment trial Tuesday to consider the charge that Trump’s fighting words to protesters at a Capitol rally as well as weeks of falsehoods about a stolen and rigged presidential election provoked a mob to storm the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the economy during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the economy during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Treasury secretary Yellen says Biden's plan could restore full employment by

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:25 AM IST
Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair who is the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, said the central bank had the tools to handle any potential inflationary threat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP