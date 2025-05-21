China, Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to expand CPEC during trilateral talks

China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan during an informal trilateral meeting in Beijing, reported Reuters. The foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan held informal trilateral talks and agreed to extend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).(Ishaq Dar/X)

Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, and acting foreign minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed diplomatic engagements and measures to boost trade, infrastructure and development in their respective countries.

To demonstrate their commitment to development initiatives, the countries agreed to deepen cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

In a post on X, after the meeting, Ishaq Dar said, “Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan stand together for regional peace, stability and development."

Dar is on a three day visit to Beijing, marking his first high-level interaction after tensions escalated with India.

In a statement issued by Pakistan's foreign ministry, they announced that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting would be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date.

The foreign ministry also said that the visit had “reaffirmed their iron-clad friendship and advanced their shared vision for international and regional peace and development.”

India's objection to CPEC

India had objected to the expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in any third country.

The Ministry of External Affairs had stated last year that countries participating in projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be infringing upon India's territory in Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a part of China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, is aimed at renewing trade routes in the coastal countries of south-east Asia.

(With inputs from Reuters, ANI)