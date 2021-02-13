IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China refused to provide raw data on early Covid-19 cases, says WHO team member
Dominic Dwyer, a member of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of Covid-19, gestures as he responds to journalists' questions.(REUTERS)
Dominic Dwyer, a member of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of Covid-19, gestures as he responds to journalists' questions.(REUTERS)
world news

China refused to provide raw data on early Covid-19 cases, says WHO team member

A summary of the team's findings could be released as early as next week, the WHO said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:23 PM IST

China refused to give raw data on early Covid-19 cases to a World Health Organization-led team probing the origins of the pandemic, one of the team's investigators said, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the outbreak began.

The team had requested raw patient data on the 174 cases of Covid-19 that China had identified from the early phase of the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, as well as other cases, but were only provided with a summary, said Dominic Dwyer, an Australian infectious diseases expert who is a member of the team.

Such raw data is known as "line listings", he said, and would typically be anonymised but contain details such as what questions were asked of individual patients, their responses and how their responses were analysed.

"That's standard practice for an outbreak investigation," he told Reuters on Saturday via video call from Sydney, where he is currently undergoing quarantine.

He said that gaining access to the raw data was especially important since only half of the 174 cases had exposure to the Huanan market, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in Wuhan where the virus was initially detected.

"That's why we've persisted to ask for that," he said. "Why that doesn't happen, I couldn't comment. Whether it's political or time or it's difficult ... But whether there are any other reasons why the data isn't available, I don't know. One would only speculate."

Read | Covid-19 origin probe ends, politics over it continues

While the Chinese authorities provided a lot of material, he said the issue of access to the raw patient data would be mentioned in the team's final report. "The WHO people certainly felt that they had received much much more data than they had ever received in the previous year. So that in itself is an advance."

A summary of the team's findings could be released as early as next week, the WHO said on Friday.

The WHO-led probe had been plagued by delay, concern over access and bickering between Beijing and Washington, which accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.

The team, which arrived in China in January and spent four weeks looking into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak, was limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and prevented from contact with community members, due to health restrictions. The first two weeks were spent in hotel quarantine.

China's refusal to hand over raw data on the early Covid-19 cases was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The WHO did not reply to a request from Reuters for comment. The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment but Beijing has previously defended its transparency in handling the outbreak and its cooperation with the WHO mission.

Harmonious, with arguments

Dwyer said the work within the WHO team was harmonious but that there were "arguments" at times with their Chinese counterparts over the interpretation and significance of the data, which he described as "natural" in such probes.

"We might be having a talk about cold chain and they might be more firm about what the data shows than what we might have been, but that's natural. Whether there's political pressure to have different opinions, I don't know. There may well be, but it's hard to know."

Cold chain refers to the transport and trade of frozen food.

Beijing has sought to cast doubt on the notion that the coronavirus originated in China, pointing to imported frozen food as a conduit.

On Tuesday, Peter Ben Embarek, who led the WHO delegation, told a news conference that transmission of the virus via frozen food is a possibility, but pointed to market vendors selling frozen animal products including farmed wild animals as a potential pathway that warrants further study.

Embarek also said that the team was not looking further into the theory that the virus escaped from a lab, which it considered highly unlikely. The previous US administration of President Donald Trump had said it suspected the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan lab, which Beijing strongly denies.

"It was an unanimous feeling," Dwyer said. "It wasn't a political sop whatsoever."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organisation
Close
Dominic Dwyer, a member of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of Covid-19, gestures as he responds to journalists' questions.(REUTERS)
Dominic Dwyer, a member of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of Covid-19, gestures as he responds to journalists' questions.(REUTERS)
world news

China refused to provide raw data on early Covid-19 cases, says WHO team member

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:23 PM IST
A summary of the team's findings could be released as early as next week, the WHO said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Geo News, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
According to Geo News, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
world news

Pakistan reported peak in violence against women during pandemic in 2020: Report

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The research is based on a review of data on the incidents of violence against women collected from various newspapers in Pakistan, which was verified by local police in 25 selected districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smith had objected to Alabama's policy that his pastor would have had to observe his execution from an adjacent room rather than the death chamber itself.(AP)
Smith had objected to Alabama's policy that his pastor would have had to observe his execution from an adjacent room rather than the death chamber itself.(AP)
world news

Religion and the death penalty collide at the Supreme Court

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:04 PM IST
The high court around midnight Thursday declined to let Alabama proceed with the lethal injection of Willie B. Smith III.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Western countries have imposed a range of sanctions since then on Russia, which has retaliated with its own measures.(REUTERS)
Western countries have imposed a range of sanctions since then on Russia, which has retaliated with its own measures.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia slaps sanctions on 9 Ukrainian companies

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The companies targeted by "special economic measures" under the new Russian decree, include Ukrainian vessel maker Craneship, towage firm Donmar, cargo operator Transship and metal producer Maxima Metal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities blocked roads close to some popular skating spots and ordered skaters off dangerously thin ice in some locations. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Authorities blocked roads close to some popular skating spots and ordered skaters off dangerously thin ice in some locations. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
world news

Arctic blast puts Europe's homeless, travellers in peril

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Aid workers are warning that the sharp drop in temperatures across parts of northern Europe this month has put homeless people at serious risk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Changing her legal identity at a civil registry office in Barcelona will allow Martínez to update her passport and driver's license and to carry a health card that correctly states she is a woman.(AP)
Changing her legal identity at a civil registry office in Barcelona will allow Martínez to update her passport and driver's license and to carry a health card that correctly states she is a woman.(AP)
world news

Gender identity bill divides Spain's feminists, left-wing

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:56 PM IST
A new law proposed by the far-left party in Spain’s coalition government would make it easier for residents to change genders for official purposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A syringe with the Oxford�AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen at the newly opened vaccination centre in the area of the Terminal C in the former Berlin Tegel Airport, in Berlin, on February 10, 2021. - Mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A syringe with the Oxford�AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen at the newly opened vaccination centre in the area of the Terminal C in the former Berlin Tegel Airport, in Berlin, on February 10, 2021. - Mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:38 PM IST
The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump.(Reuters)
A banner is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump.(Reuters)
world news

Trump's speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The outcome of the quick, raw and emotional proceedings are expected to reflect a nation divided over the former president and the future of his brand of politics in America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Debris remain at the blast site from a suicide car bombing attack at the side of Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 1, 2021.(Representational Image / AFP)
Debris remain at the blast site from a suicide car bombing attack at the side of Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 1, 2021.(Representational Image / AFP)
world news

Suicide bomber detonates near Somalia's presidential palace

AP, Mogadishu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan says the driver defied orders to stop on Saturday morning, and police opened fire as passersby ran for their lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An autopsy found the cubs' lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection.(Representational Image / Reuters)
An autopsy found the cubs' lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection.(Representational Image / Reuters)
world news

Two white tiger cubs in Pakistan likely died of Covid-19: Zoo officials

Reuters, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Pakistan's zoos regularly draw the ire of animal rights activists, who say hundreds of animals have died from poor living conditions there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In early February users of Clubhouse in China said they were unable to access the app after an explosion of discussions on taboo topics.(REUTERS)
In early February users of Clubhouse in China said they were unable to access the app after an explosion of discussions on taboo topics.(REUTERS)
world news

Clubhouse users’ raw audio may be exposed to Chinese partner

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Agora Inc., a Shanghai-based start-up with offices in Silicon Valley, provides back-end infrastructure to Clubhouse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but did not release him from the Belmarsh high-security prison. (REUTERS)
In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but did not release him from the Belmarsh high-security prison. (REUTERS)
world news

US continues to seek extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Assange was initially convicted by the Obama administration for conspiring to hack classified information on a government computer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents and protesters face police officials as they question them about recent arrests made in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Daily rallies against the coup occurring in Myanmar's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, enter its second week despite a ban on public gatherings of five or more.(AP Photo)(AP)
Residents and protesters face police officials as they question them about recent arrests made in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Daily rallies against the coup occurring in Myanmar's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, enter its second week despite a ban on public gatherings of five or more.(AP Photo)(AP)
world news

China, Russia pull out from UNHRC resolution on Myanmar

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The resolution calls for the release of detained persons including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. It was approved by consensus during a special session in Geneva on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A variant that arose in South Africa has already shown itself capable of partially evading defenses raised by several vaccines.(AP file photo)
A variant that arose in South Africa has already shown itself capable of partially evading defenses raised by several vaccines.(AP file photo)
world news

Rise of variants sparks push for all-in-one Covid vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Just weeks into the rollout of vaccines to combat Covid-19, researchers are shifting their focus to a new class of potential shots to take on the threat posed by fast-spreading mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Yellen urges G7 to provide more financial support to boost post-Covid recovery

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:20 PM IST
At a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers and central bank governors earlier in the day, Janet Yellen stressed the importance of providing further financial support to promote "a robust and lasting recovery," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP