China, Russia hold air drill near Japan
China on Tuesday went on the offensive against the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy and Quad alliance, which includes India, as it launched a diplomatic salvo from Beijing and deployed bomber jets along with Russian fighter aircraft over the seas near Japan.
The joint drill by the two nations, the first since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, came amid a meeting of leaders of the Quad block in Tokyo. The air patrol, which is part of the two countries’ “annual military cooperation plan”, took place over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the Western Pacific, according to a statement by the Chinese defence ministry on its official website.
Russia’s defence ministry also confirmed the drill, which lasted 13 hours and involved Russian Tu-95 and Chinese Xian H-6 strategic bombers. China also condemned a joint statement of Quad leaders expressing strong opposition to “any coercive... action that seek to change the status quo and increase tensions in the region”
US birth count rises first time since 2014; blacks see a decline
The US saw the first increase in the number of births last year since 2014, after a pronounced drop during the shutdowns of the first year of the pandemic that disrupted much social and economic activity. The total number of births rose to 3.66 million in 2021, up from 3.61 million the year before, provisional data released by the National Center for Health Statistics showed Tuesday.
Texas school shooting: Gunman kills 14 students, one teacher
An 18-year-old gunman shot dead 14 children and a teacher at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, the state's governor said. The assailant "shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Governor Greg Abbott told a news conference. He said the shooting suspect, a local teenager, was also "deceased," adding that "it is believed that responding officers killed him."
Leaked 'Xinjiang police files' reveal Uyghur detention camps in China
A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from China's Xinjiang has shed new light on the violent methods used to enforce mass internment in the region, researchers said Tuesday. Activists say Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in a network of detention centres and prisons in the region, which Beijing has defended as training centres.
Ukraine war: 200 bodies found in basement of Mariupol building | Top points
As many as 200 bodies were found in the basement of an apartment building in Mariupol after workers dug through the debris, authorities said Tuesday even as Russian forces were conducting an all-out assault to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river in eastern Ukraine - a battle which could determine the success or failure of Moscow's main campaign in the east.
Tedros Ghebreyesus, re-elected as WHO chief: Official
The first African to head the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was re-elected Tuesday with overwhelming support after running unopposed for a second term. Sources in the room said he had received 155 of the 160 votes cast. "I am a child of war," he said, the emotion palpable in his voice. "Not only a child of war, but following me throughout," said Tedros. Peace "is a prerequisite for health", he added.
