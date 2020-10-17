e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China’s amended law threatens criminal action against those who insult national flag

China’s amended law threatens criminal action against those who insult national flag

According to the newly amended National Flag and National Emblem Law, which will take effect on Jan. 1, those who intentionally burn, mutilate, paint, deface or trample the flag and emblem in public will be investigated for criminal responsibility.

world Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 17:58 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Beijing
Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese national flags during a rally in Hong Kong.
Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese national flags during a rally in Hong Kong.(AP)
         

The Standing Committee of China’s congress on Saturday passed amendments to a law that will criminalize the intentional insulting of the national flag and emblem, after anti-government protesters in Hong Kong last year desecrated the Chinese flag.

According to the newly amended National Flag and National Emblem Law, which will take effect on January 1, those who intentionally burn, mutilate, paint, deface or trample the flag and emblem in public will be investigated for criminal responsibility.

The law also states that that national flag must not be discarded, displayed upside down or used in any manner that impairs the dignity of the flag.

The revised law will also apply to offices in Hong Kong and Macao that are set up by the central government.

The amendments to the law were proposed after anti-government protesters in Hong Kong last year trampled on the Chinese flag, prompting an outcry in China. At least three protesters in Hong Kong were sentenced for desecrating the Chinese flag last year.

tags
top news
Ensure election-like arrangement for Covid-19 vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Ensure election-like arrangement for Covid-19 vaccine delivery: PM Modi
IPL 2020 Live Score: Padikkal, Kohli partnership gaining momentum
IPL 2020 Live Score: Padikkal, Kohli partnership gaining momentum
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
No major mutation in Covid-19 virus in India, confirms PMO
No major mutation in Covid-19 virus in India, confirms PMO
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In