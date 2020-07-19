China’s capital Beijing to lower Covid-19 response
Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:34 IST
Beijing will lower the emergency response level of the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital to Level III from level II, an official from the municipal government told a press briefing on Sunday.
The city issued the second level response on June 16 after several infections of the new coronavirus were found to be linked to a major wholesale food market.
Beijing has reported no new cases in the past 13 days.
