e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China’s economy contracts for first time in decades

China’s economy contracts for first time in decades

China’s gross domestic product stood at 20.65 trillion yuan (about $ 2.91 trillion) in the first quarter of 2020, down 6.8% year on year, data from the national bureau of statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

world Updated: Apr 18, 2020 05:57 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
Stools are turned upside down in a cafe that is closed for regular business but open for takeout in the Wudaoying Hutong.
Stools are turned upside down in a cafe that is closed for regular business but open for takeout in the Wudaoying Hutong.(Reuters photo)
         

China’s economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020, government data showed on Friday, confirming the damage done to the second largest economy in the world by the coronavirus pandemic. China’s gross domestic product stood at 20.65 trillion yuan (about $ 2.91 trillion) in the first quarter of 2020, down 6.8% year on year, data from the national bureau of statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

Reports said it was the first time that the Chinese economy had contracted since the Cultural Revolution, which ended in 1976.

State media reports said the 6.8% contraction translated to an economic loss of about 1.44 trillion yuan ($203.4 billion), which is equivalent to the GDP of New Zealand. The coronavirus first emerged China late last year, forcing the government to opt for an extensive countrywide shutdown of factories and businesses to contain the spread of the pathogen. The Communist Party of China (CPC)-ruled government has restarted manufacturing across provinces but the raging pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain in the first three months, impacting demand globally.

The impact of the pandemic on China’s foreign trade is expected to show in the second quarter with demand for goods from China – the world’s manufacturing hub – expected to plummet across the world.

The pandemic has infected more than 2 million globally and killed more than 130,000; China has reported more than 4000 deaths although new infections have dropped significantly from their peak in February.

“A breakdown of the data showed output of the service sector, which accounted for nearly 60% of the total GDP, dropped by 5.2%, while primary industry and the secondary industry saw a decline of 3.2% and 9.6%, respectively,” official news agency, Xinhua, said in a report.

tags
top news
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PMO holds meeting on easing lockdown after April 20
PMO holds meeting on easing lockdown after April 20
BIS retracts new guidelines for coveralls in PPE kits
BIS retracts new guidelines for coveralls in PPE kits
As cases rise to 430 over three days, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore sees fresh spike
As cases rise to 430 over three days, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore sees fresh spike
250 buses to bring back UP students from Kota
250 buses to bring back UP students from Kota
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leadership discuss MP cabinet formation
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leadership discuss MP cabinet formation
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

world news