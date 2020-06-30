China’s President Xi signs Hong Kong national security law: Report
Official news agency Xinhua said Chinese lawmakers had voted to adopt the law and decided the “national security law would be included” in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.world Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:42 IST
Beijing
China’s President Xi Jinping has signed the Hong Kong national security law, state media reported Tuesday, putting into effect legislation critics fear will curb the city’s freedoms.
