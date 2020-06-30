e-paper
China’s President Xi signs Hong Kong national security law: Report

Official news agency Xinhua said Chinese lawmakers had voted to adopt the law and decided the “national security law would be included” in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

world Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:42 IST
Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping has signed the Hong Kong national security law
Chinese President Xi Jinping has signed the Hong Kong national security law
         

China’s President Xi Jinping has signed the Hong Kong national security law, state media reported Tuesday, putting into effect legislation critics fear will curb the city’s freedoms.

Official news agency Xinhua said Chinese lawmakers had voted to adopt the law and decided the “national security law would be included” in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

