China says New Zealand PM's comments on assertiveness ‘wrong’
China's embassy in New Zealand rebuked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for comments she made at the NATO summit about Chinese assertiveness, calling them "misguided" and "wrong".
Ardern said on Wednesday in Madrid that China has "in recent times also become more assertive and more willing to challenge international rules and norms."
"We have taken note of the relevant comment made by the New Zealand side at the NATO session, which includes some misguided accusations against China," an embassy spokesman said in a statement on its website on Thursday. "That allegation is wrong and thus regrettable."
"It is obvious that such comment is not helpful for deepening mutual trust between the two countries," the statement said.
New Zealand, which is heavily reliant on China for trade, has often shied away from direct criticism of Beijing.
However, it has toughened its tone recently on both security and Beijing's growing presence in the South Pacific following the recent signing of a security pact between China and nearby Solomon Islands.
The embassy statement also referred to comments by Ardern about attempts to disrupt and destabilise the Pacific and said any escalation of tension in the Pacific "cannot have been caused by China's cooperation with its island partners to advance sustainable development."
Such cooperation had nothing to do with militarization of the region, the statement added. "If militarization does exist in the South Pacific, it is clear to all who and what is fuelling such tensions."
-
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
-
July 1: Canada to mark 155th anniversary of its formation
As the country prepares to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of the Canadian Confederation, Canada Day, the traditional centre of festivities, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, will be off limits as protesters linked to the Freedom Convoy begin gathering in the capital for the long weekend. Various events have been listed by protesters including a march to Parliament Hill on Friday.
-
Bulgaria's ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova added to FBI's most-wanted list
A Bulgarian woman dubbed the "Crypto Queen" afteIgnatovahe raised billions of dollars in a fraudulent virtual currency scheme was placed on the FBI's 10 most wanted list Thursday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation put up a $100,000 reward for Ruja Ignatova, who disappeared in Greece in October 2017 around the time US authorities filed a sealed indictment and warrant for her arrest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics