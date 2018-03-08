 China says resolve to protect peace, stability in South China Sea unshakeable | world news | Hindustan Times
China says resolve to protect peace, stability in South China Sea unshakeable

China’s foreign minister made the statement while speaking on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the parliament.

world Updated: Mar 08, 2018 10:41 IST
This file photo taken on May 5, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a drill in the Xisha Islands, or the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea.
This file photo taken on May 5, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a drill in the Xisha Islands, or the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea. (AFP)

China’s resolve to protect peace and stability in the South China Sea is unshakeable, foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an annual meeting of China’s parliament, Wang said some outside forces were trying to muddy the waters in the disputed region.

China has repeatedly accused countries outside the region - generally a reference to the United States and Japan - of trying to provoke trouble in the South China Sea while China and its neighbours are trying to resolve the matter through diplomacy.

