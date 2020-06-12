e-paper
China says US should address North Korea’s concerns

China said on Friday the United States should take concrete measures to address North Korea’s concerns, amid escalating tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

world Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Beijing
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping(Reuters photo)
         

China said on Friday the United States should take concrete measures to address North Korea’s concerns, amid escalating tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that one reason for the deterioration in bilateral relations since a summit in Singapore in 2018 was because North Korea’s legitimate concerns had not been resolved.

North Korea sees little use maintaining a personal relationship between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and U.S. President Donald Trump if Washington sticks to hostile policies, state media reported on Friday - the two-year anniversary of the leaders’ first summit.

