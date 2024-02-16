China says won't rock the boat at WTO fishing talks

China said Thursday it would not behave irresponsibly towards developing nations when countries try to strike a new WTO agreement on combating overfishing later this month. HT Image

"We will not compete with other developing members," Li Chenggang, Beijing's ambassador to the World Trade Organization, told a press conference.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

After more than two decades of negotiations towards banning harmful subsidies that encourage overfishing and threaten the sustainability of the planet's fish stocks, a deal was finally sealed at the WTO in 2022.

The agreement bans subsidies that contribute to fishing that is illegal, unreported or unregulated, or of overfished stock.

The deal also recognises so-called special and differential treatment for developing countries.

But some issues were left untouched, and the WTO's 164 members hope to conclude a second package on subsidies contributing to overfishing and overcapacity at the global trade body's 13th ministerial conference (MC13), to be held in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to 29.

It is down to states themselves to decide whether or not they are classed as developing or developed countries at the WTO. China is registered as a developing country.

As stipulated in the organisation's rules, the draft agreement on fisheries provides flexibilities and advantages for developing countries, but some of them -- notably India -- are demanding greater flexibility.

Ahead of the meeting in Abu Dhabi, Beijing's approach is being closely watched by many diplomats who believe China -- one of the main countries granting fishing subsidies -- should not take advantage of its status as a developing country but instead submit to the strictest rules provided for in the draft agreement.

"China is a responsible developing member," Li said Thursday.

"We will make our own contribution commensurate with our capability, especially on SDG issues," he said, referring to the UN's sustainable development goals.

While some observers fear that India will derail the negotiations, "on fish subsidies, China remains committed to delivering a phase two agreement at MC13", said Li.

"I believe we could reproduce the success of the MC12 (in 2022) if the delicate balance is drawn... and also the respective red lines and key concerns of members are appropriately addressed".

apo/rjm/rl