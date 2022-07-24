China says Xi, leaders got local shots in rare disclosure
China said all its leaders received locally-made Covid-19 shots, the first time a confirmation was made in the absence of a vaccine mandate for the country with the world’s strictest controls against the virus.
The Chinese leadership is “highly confident” in domestic vaccines, National Health Commission official Zeng Yixin said at a briefing on Saturday. The department also addressed concerns surrounding the shots, saying the vaccines won’t trigger illnesses such as leukemia and diabetes.
The Foreign Ministry had previously refused to comment on President Xi Jinping’s vaccination status, in contrast with leaders such as US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who both got vaccinated on camera in 2020. Xi’s statements on vaccines have focused on demands to make them a “global public good,” and advances in science, rather than calls for the broader population at home to take them.
While close to 90% of China’s total population are fully vaccinated, the group above 80 years old has lagged. Only about 61% of those in that category have received two shots, compared with about 89% for people between the ages of 60 and 69, and 87% for those between 70 and 79.
The recalcitrance among the country’s 267 million people over the age of 60 has become a factor in keeping China stuck in its isolationist Covid-Zero strategy. It has make it difficult to fully relax the rules around mass testing, lockdowns and travel curbs, and has left the economy at a constant risk of disruption.
While officials are actively encouraging the elderly to take vaccines, concerns on the potential side effects including worsening some existing diseases, have kept many senior residents away. Still, the latest data have shown capitulation, with rates among those 80 and above climbing from 51% in March.
China’s first attempt at a vaccine mandate was abruptly scrapped earlier this month within days of being announced by municipal officials in Beijing. The plan to stop people entering public venues without proof of vaccination sparked an outcry online, with Chinese social media users calling it an illegal cap on their freedoms and questioning how effective the vaccines were against immune-evasive variants.
Vaccine mandates have emerged as a surprise red line for the ruling Communist Party. The leadership has so far been unwilling to throw its political capital or the heft of the security state behind vaccines, despite trumpeting its supply of homegrown shots to other nations and having no road map for exiting Covid Zero without full coverage. It’s unclear if that’s because Xi’s government is unwilling to exercise its power or a lack of consensus about the efficacy of vaccines.
The number of local infections nationwide totaled 869 for Saturday, including 782 asymptomatic cases, according to the National Health Commission. The numbers increased again after a drop on Friday, and infections have been hovering near a two-month high.
Most of the cases for Saturday came from the inland Gansu province, where capital Lanzhou went into lockdown days ago. Guangxi province in the south is also a hotspot.
As of July 23, a total of 3.42 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in China, according to the latest government data.
-
Britain's PM hopefuls promise to get tough on illegal migration
Britain's two contenders to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister promised on Sunday to tackle illegal immigration as a priority, with both backing the government's policy of sending migrants to Rwanda. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday described himself as "the underdog" afteforeign secretary Liz Trussss topped opinion polls among the Conservative Party members who will appoint their next leader, and Britain's prime minister, with the result due on Sept. 5.
-
Missiles sank Ukrainian warship in Odessa port strikes: Russia
Russia said Sunday that its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port key to a freshly-inked grain export deal had targeted military infrastructure at the facility, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine and its allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Saturday's strike on the Odessa port -- that came just one day after the warring sides struck a deal to resume exports blocked by the conflict -- as "Russian barbarism".
-
3 people killed in Philippine university shooting: Officials
Three people were killed Sunday in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted assassination. A former mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan was killed along with her executive assistant and a university security guard, said Joy Belmonte, the mayor of a local government unit where the shooting happened.
-
North Korea accuses US of biological warfare in Ukraine
North Korea accused the United States on Sunday of manufacturing biological weapons in Ukraine, echoing a Russian claim dismissed by the United Nations in March. Moscow ally Pyongyang in February said US policy was the "root cause of the Ukraine crisis", and this month formally recognised two self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, prompting Kyiv to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea.
-
Sri Lanka president's office to reopen after crackdown on anti-govt protesters
Sri Lanka's besieged presidential office will reopen on Monday, police said, days after anti-government demonstrators were flushed out in a military crackdown that triggered international condemnation. Widespread public anger over the island's unprecedented economic crisis saw protesters storm and occupy the colonial-era building earlier this month. Troops armed with batons and automatic weapons cleared the 92-year-old presidential secretariat in a pre-dawn raid Friday on the orders of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics